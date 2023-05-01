727 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $207.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

