Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.