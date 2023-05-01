The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.44 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

