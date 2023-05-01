Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,434,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,063,000 after buying an additional 276,551 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 726,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.