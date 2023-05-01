Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,530 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 162,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $102.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

