Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $497,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

