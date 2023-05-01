Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

