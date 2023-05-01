The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,543,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $122,880,000 after purchasing an additional 117,470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $96,713,000 after purchasing an additional 141,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

