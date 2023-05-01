AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

NYSE ACM opened at $83.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

