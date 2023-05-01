U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,868,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

