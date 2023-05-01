346,368 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 346,368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2,036.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 72.3% in the third quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 141,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 59,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of SE opened at $76.17 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

