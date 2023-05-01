Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,945 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

