Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 39,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.54 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

