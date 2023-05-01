Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 31,647 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,647 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $140.58 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

