Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 40,164 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,164 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $21,761,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 149,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $113.90.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

