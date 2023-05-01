Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

