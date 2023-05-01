Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.20 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,351 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.