Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
