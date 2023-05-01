Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,491.50 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,494.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

