Burney Co. Sells 10,298 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.