Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,588 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.6 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

BTI opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.