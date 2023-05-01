Burney Co. Sells 18,460 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

