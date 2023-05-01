Burney Co. Has $503,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $114.43 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

