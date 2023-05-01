Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

OXY stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

