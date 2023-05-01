Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

