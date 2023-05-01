Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

