Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $170.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

