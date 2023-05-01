Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 107,280 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 302,615 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96,686 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in LendingClub by 413.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

