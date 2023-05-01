Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,883 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

