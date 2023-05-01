Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

