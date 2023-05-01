Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.