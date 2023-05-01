Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

