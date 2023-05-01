Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,963 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Equinox Gold worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

