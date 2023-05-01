Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.46 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at $163,919,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $209.45 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $217.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

