Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $727.95 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.14.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

