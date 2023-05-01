Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

