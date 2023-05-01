Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $300.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

