Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $208.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.51.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

