Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 829.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

