Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $461.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

