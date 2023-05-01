Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

