Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,454 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:NKE opened at $126.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
