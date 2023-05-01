Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $62.26 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

