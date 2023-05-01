Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW opened at $241.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.15 and its 200 day moving average is $226.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

