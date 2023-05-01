Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,971,809 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $287.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

