Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.13 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $153.00 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

