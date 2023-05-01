Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

