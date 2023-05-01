Burney Co. Sells 27,074 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,458,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,347,000 after buying an additional 631,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.91 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

