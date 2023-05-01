Burney Co. Purchases 276 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Burney Co. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in SAP by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $136.85.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.53%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

