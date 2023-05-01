166 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSA opened at $294.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $395.46.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.